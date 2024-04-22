MILWAUKEE — MPS student interns with disabilities in Project SEARCH toured state legislators at Milwaukee Mitchell International airport and showed them what they do at their workplaces.

Project SEARCH is a program that takes senior high school students with disabilities and inserts them into three different 10 week internship programs, from September to June, to hopefully transition them directly from school-to-work post graduation. The program started in 1966 at Cincinnati Children’s hospital and has expanded to 711 programs in 48 states and 10 countries.

There are 30 programs in Wisconsin, and in Wisconsin, there is the only program that is at an airport, Mitchell International Airport. Project SEARCH partners with the airport, Goodwill, Milwaukee Public Schools, and the Department of Workforce Development for this specific program.

Project SEARCH Instructor Karina Tweedall told WTMJ what the interns do day-to-day.

“Our interns come in everyday and stay here for the whole day where they receive a combination of vocational training. I teach them a class with our Goodwill Skill Trainers,” she said. “And they also spend about four and a half hours at different airport [jobs] where they practice their job skills.”

She said the program has two main goals.

“One, we’re trying to prepare our young people for the world of work. They obviously face some systemic barriers having a disability and trying to adapt to a world that very well might not be suited for them,” she said. “The second… is familiarizing the other workers who might not be as accustomed to working with people with disabilities [on] how to be more inclusive and how to be more accepting and welcoming.”

Intern from Milwaukee School of Languages, Nick, told WTMJ what the program has done for him.

“I’m more independent and can go off and do plenty of things now,” he said.

He said he’s also been able to meet some famous people at the airport as well.

“I met Giannis [Antetokounmpo’s] little brother, Alex [Antetokounmpo], before,” he said. “Shoutout to him.”

2018 Project SEARCH Alumni Jordan Wagner currently works at a gift shop inside the airport, and he told WTMJ he’s also seen a few different celebrities while working.

Jehona Pritchard, a General Manager at Mitchell International Airport, and 2018 Project SEARCH Alumni Jordan Wagner inside the gift shop where Wagner works.

“Some of the celebrities I’ve met are Donald Driver, a wrestler called Gangrel, [and] Vanilla Ice,” he said.

Wagner, who’s one of the first Project SEARCH interns, does many day-to-day tasks such as selling merchandise in the shops and delivering products in the warehouse as well. He’s also a mentor to people who are currently in the Project SEARCH program.

“Part of the reason I wanted to mentor is I enjoy helping, and I like helping to teach new people,” he said. “The most important thing [for people in the program] is to get the experience.”

Jehona Pritchard, a General Manager at Mitchell International Airport, told WTMJ what a big help people in the program are at the airport.

“Project SEARCH interns have been an integral piece of our puzzle here at the Milwaukee airport, especially after the pandemic,” she said. “The interns just help us bridge that gap sometimes.”

She gave an example.

“When [cheese] comes in fresh in the middle of the day, and our people our delivering other things,” Pritchard said. “Project SEARCH interns can run down the cheese so it’s in the coolers, and it’s the squeakiest it can be.”

She expressed more how much the airport values the interns.

“They’ve helped our team become even stronger. The acceptance and the inclusiveness and the culture that we’ve created is something I’m very proud of,” she said. “There’s no way we’ve been able to do it without Project SEARCH.”

Pritchard shared how proud she is of Wagner as he has been so integral to her team even back when they decided to hire him at the airport.

“We hired him on because he kept growing and growing as an associate, as a person… he fit into our team,” she said. “Our warehouse associates were [saying], ‘Please hire him! Please hire him! Please hire him! We don’t know how to do this after he’s gone,’ and he’s been with us ever since [2018.]”

Goodwill Skills Trainer Matthew Herman works day-to-day with the interns in the program, and he told WTMJ the differences he sees in the interns from day one of the program compared to the end.

[At the beginning of the year], they are extremely shy. They’re quiet. Their confidence levels are extremely low. They have trouble speaking up,” he said. “By the end of the year, they are completely different people. They have gained independence. They’ve gained self-advocacy. They’ve learned to speak up and know what they want and need.”

He said that growth extends back to their home lives as well.

“[We even] hear from the parents… that the way they are at home has changed over time,” he said. “It’s really fun to watch the students become completely brand new people at the end of Project SEARCH.”

State Senator Chris Larson told WTMJ he enjoyed interacting with all the different Project SEARCH interns and seeing what they do on a daily basis. He said he would like for this program to be expanded to all types of high school students in the future.

“To be able to demonstrate what a work environement is like… showing up to work on time, working with a group, getting along, handling the in-work politics, whether they want to or not,” he said. “Honestly, we don’t teach that enough as much as we should within schools, so that would be ideal to have something like that.”

One of the MPS interns demonstrating to State Senator Chris Larson and others what he does while working.

He said this would be something that would be great for everybody involved.

“Give them a taste of what the real world is like,” he said. “…mixed in with their studies as an option.”

43,753 people in the Project SEARCH program have been served since 2010, and among the 2021-22 program participants, over 73% were employed within nine months of graduation.