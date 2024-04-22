MILWAUKEE – On Thursday, a torso and arm were found along a remote stretch of a tree-lined beach on Lake Michigan in South Milwaukee. The human remains are believed to belong to missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

This development prompted a search of Lake Michigan for the missing remains of Robinson on Friday with the use of a sonar technology boat. The group leading the search of the shoreline is Bruce’s Legacy, a non-profit volunteer organization providing search and recovery operations for drowned victims.

Keith Cormican joined Wisconsin’s Midday News on Monday. He founded Bruce’s Legacy in memory of his brother Bruce, who passed away during a search for a drowning victim in 1995.

Cormican acknowledged that it will not be an easy search for the remains of Sade Robinson.

“It’s extremely difficult and it’s going to be gruesome no doubt about it,” he said.

However, Cormican says that bringing closure to the families of the victims is what makes the search worth it.

“We see a lot of things that are hard to forget but we keep in mind that we are doing it for the families and try to work through it,” he said.

A search of Lake Michigan on Friday was not successful in recovering more of the missing remains of Robinson, but Cormican believes that if there are more of Robinson’s remains in Lake Michigan, they will be able to find them.

“We were able to cover a pretty good area”, Cormican said. “Now the visibility is pretty decent so divers can be more thorough if it’s done right.”

