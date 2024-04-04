Large breweries and well-known brands made Wisconsin famous for its brewing skills, and in modern times, innovative craft brewers keep Wisconsin at the center of the beer universe. As National Beer Day is celebrated on April 7, here’s to sipping on Wisconsin’s craft legacy.

Sample flights of beer (and more) at Cool City Brewing in Manitowoc County

At Cool City Brewing, flights are just how they do things … and not only for the beer. Visit this brewery in Two Rivers if you’re in the mood to sample a little bit of everything.You can start your visit with a flight of drinks. Beer is a great choice, and Cool City Brewing makes beers to please all tastes.

But that’s not the only drink flights you can order. Opt for a flight of craft cocktails, wine or coffee if that suits your mood.And for the kids, delight in a flight of ice cream floats!This shareable mentality extends to Cool City Brewing’s food menu.Share in the deliciousness by ordering flights of different styles of mac and cheese, tacos, sliders, curds or skewers.

Afterward, head to Point Beach State Forest to glimpse views of the beautiful Rawley Point Lighthouse.Still in operation, it’s one of the tallest and brightest lighthouses on the Great Lakes.Book a room at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Two Rivers for a place to rest off those flights of food and beverages.

Big flavors and exclusive taps at Hillsboro Brewing Company (Vernon County)

Craft beer fans can find the Hillsboro Brewing Company’s products on tap or in cans at more than 1,000 locations in Wisconsin. But it’s best to savor their award-winning products feet away from where they were crafted.Plan a trip to the Driftless region and visit the Hillsboro Brewing Company in Vernon County.

Here, the taps pour brews spanning a gamut of flavors, from ales and lagers to sours and stouts.Many of the beers on tap are exclusively found in the brewpub.The Hillsboro Brewing Company also serves up tasty pub-style dishes.Choose from chicken sandwiches, burgers, appetizers and creative pizzas like a Reuben-style pizza.

For another fantastic dining option in Hillsboro, stop by La Marimba Nicaraguan Cuisine.The restaurant opened last year and is bringing bold flavors of the Central American nation to rural Vernon County.

Sip and savor top brews in Green Bay (Brown County)

Head to Green Bay for a brewing experience and all-around fun at Hinterland Brewery.Begin your journey with a brewery tour, which are offered on Saturdays.You’ll learn about the beer-making process, receive a souvenir pint glass and then get it filled up with a brew.

After the tour, settle into the Beer Hall, which promises an urban-but-woodsy vibe for visitors. You can snuggle up by two wood-burning fireplaces on cooler days or enjoy fresh air from open garage doors on warmer days.Order from an extensive list of beers, including taproom exclusives, and pair it with fantastic farm-to-table food.Hinterland Brewery prides itself on making dishes with ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers.

During your visit, check out the Titletown district where Hinterland is located.The area includes a multi-acre park that’s open year-round with games like ping-pong and shuffleboard and a unique playground for the kids.You’ll also find frequent events taking place at Titletown, such as wellness activities, campfire gatherings, concerts and more.

