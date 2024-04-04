MILWAUKEE – Three episodes of Top Chef Wisconsin are in the books. This season of the Bravo! series was filmed in Wisconsin and features local chefs.

A Milwaukee Magazine Watch Party (of Ep. 3) was held at Enlightened Brewing in Bay View. The event included a post-viewing panel discussion with Chef Dane Baldwin (who appeared in the episode), Chef Paul Bartolotta, VISIT Milwaukee’s Claire Koenig, and Judge Derek Mosley.

“(The show’s producers) have traveled around the world and felt hugged by Wisconsin,” Bartolotta said. “We should be proud of that. We showed that we wanted them to be here.”

The panel enjoyed the episode, according to Sandy Maxx, of WTMJ’s What’s on Tap. Maxx joined Wis. Morning News on Thursday (click the player above to hear the conversation).

The show airs Wednesdays on Bravo. On Thursday, April 4th, WTMJ’s What On Tap with Sandy Maxx will feature more comments from the Watch Party panel.

“I hope we do get more close-ups of the Milwaukee-made products,” Koenig said.

Fans of #TopChef fueling up for the Milwaukee Magazine viewing party



My recap of the event and this episode tomorrow on @620wtmj 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/FZ5RCKy0Kj — Sandy Maxx (@sandymaxx) April 4, 2024

