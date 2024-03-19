MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for a vehicle wanted in a pedestrian hit-and-run that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Milwaukee Police believe the vehicle is a 2006 or 2007 four-door, blue Honda Accord with a black front bumper. It should have extensive damage to the windshield and may have damage to the front bumper and hood, and a missing driver side headlamp.

The car was last seen traveling east on W Atkinson Ave. from 13th St, the intersection where it was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle struck a pedestrian just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday 3/19/24 and then fled the scene. The 61-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police are seeking an unknown driver.

Anyone encountering the vehicle should call 911. Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.