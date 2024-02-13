MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is seeking more lifeguards for the upcoming summer season, but it seems that strong swimmers can be difficult to come by.

Assistant Director of Recreation for Milwaukee County Parks Andrea Wallace told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News that a lack of swimming skills is one of many reasons that a lifeguard shortage is persisting at aquatics facilities and beaches throughout the county.

“A lot of kids who are involved in sports are practicing, there’s internships and things like that for college students prepping for their career,” said Wallace. “But there’s also the ability to swim…we are seeing a lot of folks who are coming in who don’t have the strong swim ability.”

Wallace said they are, however, seeing increased attendance at lifeguard training classes. She also hopes that a long list of incentives available this season will help alleviate the lifeguard shortage.

“You can get two Brewers tickets, you can get a Summerfest ticket, we have a drawing for a bike from Wheel and Sprocket if you work through Labor Day,” said Wallace.

Pay is $17 per hour, plus a $250 sign-on bonus and another $250 for staying through Labor Day.

As far as other Milwaukee County Parks staffing goes, Wallace said the shortage seems to mostly be affecting lifeguard positions. Decisions to close or limit hours at aquatic facilities are typically made by April based on how many lifeguard recruits have committed to the summer season.

Visit https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/What-We-Do/Careers-with-The-Parks for more information on lifeguard training and employment.