MILWAUKEE — 620 WTMJ and Good Karma Brands are proud to announce a new show lineup paired with a reimagined vision and several new voices launching on February 19, 2024.

The re-envisioned WTMJ will focus on local, state, and national news that matters and impacts Wisconsin’s citizens, furthering WTMJ’s mission to serve the community as a trusted and relevant source of information, deeply connected to the communities across the state.

5 a.m. to 6 a.m. — The Mid-West Farm Report

Pam Jahnke, known by many as the Fabulous Farm Babe, is the go-to source for agribusiness news across Wisconsin. She illuminates every aspect of agriculture during this engaging show, connecting fans across the State of Wisconsin. She has decades of experience in the agriculture industry and will use her expertise to dive into the stories impacting Wisconsin’s agriculture and farmers.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Wisconsin’s Morning News

Start your day with Wisconsin’s Morning News co-hosted by Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad. The show touches on news of the day locally, statewide, nationally and across the globe, plus traffic updates from Debbie Lazaga and news developments from Adam Roberts live every weekday morning.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Political Power Hour

Hosted by Steve Scaffidi, the former mayor of Oak Creek, the Political Power Hour is for the politically curious and political junkies. During this hour, Steve provides a holistic view of Wisconsin’s political landscape by interviewing politicians, journalists, and those in the know. In addition to Political Power Hour, Steve will also be the leading voice in growing WTMJ’s election and political coverage with podcasts and other digital content.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — The Upswing

Hosted by Jeff Sherman, The Upswing is everything business. Jeff is a prominent figure in the business world, and is formerly the CEO and founder of OnMilwaukee, creator of the podcast series “The Hopcast,” and currently is the CMO of Okanjo. Jeff brings his expertise to The Upswing to discuss the ever-changing world of business and commerce in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Wisconsin’s Midday News

Hosted by Greg Matzek and Jessica Tighe, Wisconsin’s Midday News is Wisconsin’s touchpoint throughout the day for reliable, accurate, and relevant news stories. Greg is a familiar voice on WTMJ as the station’s top authority on Wisconsin sports and the previous co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, while Jessica Tighe joins WTMJ from CBS 58, where she was the morning news anchor for 7 years. Together, they will cover the top stories of the day, provide updates on developing stories, and more.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Spanning the State

Hosted by Kristin Brey, who is the founder of As Goes Wisconsin. Kristin is skilled at taking the complex and making it digestible. She will take you behind the headlines of the day’s biggest stories from across the state. Fans will hear firsthand the stories being told by those who live and cover those communities for the most accurate and relevant information.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News

Joining John Mercure as co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News is Julia Fello, who formally was a lead reporter from TMJ4. Julia, whose career in the news industry began in 2008, has covered a variety of stories including the union protests at the Capitol and the controversial Budget Repair Bill. John and Julia will dive deeper into the biggest stories of the day to provide fans with a holistic understanding of what is happening in their communities, plus traffic updates from Debbie Lazaga and news developments from Wyatt Barmore-Pooley live every weekday afternoon.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — What’s On Tap with Sandy Maxx

Hosted by Sandy Maxx, What’s on Tap is an hour-long show dedicated to culture, creators, and the arts both locally and across the state. Sandy takes fans behind the scenes of hidden gems and renowned locations to provide a deeper understanding of what makes Wisconsin special. This immersive show will take you inside the most creative aspects of our communities, whether it’s a concert, play, or museum.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — WTMJ at Night

Hosted by Brian Noonan, WTMJ at Night brings you the headlines of the day, as well as entertaining antidotes throughout the show. With an emphasis on fan interaction, Brian makes WTMJ at Night a great way to unwind and stay informed of things that are impacting our communities.

What is the vision for 620 WTMJ moving forward?

Behind the scenes, leaders of 620 WTMJ and Good Karma Brands have worked tirelessly to build the next generation of Wisconsin’s Radio Station by leaning into the core tenets of our near-100-year brand: Trusted & Relevant News.

“We will bring not only more news, but specific shows and voices throughout the day to keep Wisconsin informed and entertained. We are the intersection of newsmakers and the community, and we appreciate that responsibility,” Assistant Program Director Mike Spaulding explained. “We’re not interested in simply reporting the news, we expect to continue to be a trusted companion in the lives of our fans – offering insights, perspectives, and voices they can rely on.”

For Good Karma Brands Milwaukee Market Manager Greg Scalzo, a major point of emphasis was to shift who we hear on the radio.

“Our fans will hear from new hosts with new, diverse perspectives and different stories to tell. We remain dedicated to continuing 620 WTMJ’s storied legacy, delivering compelling local content and telling the stories that matter to you throughout the state,” Scalzo said. “With our new voices, we believe WTMJ will relate and be relevant to anyone who tunes in while staying committed to the mission of being Wisconsin’s News Radio.”

