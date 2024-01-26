MILWAUKEE – A long-time member of the Wisconsin State Senate is vacating her seat effective today in order to begin serving on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Senator Lena Taylor has been appointed to the court by Governor Tony Evers. The appointment fills the vacancy created by Audrey Skwierawski’s resignation in December. Taylor’s term will run through January 31st, 2025.

“It is with great honor that I both thank the people of the 4th SD for the opportunity to serve them since 2005 and Governor Evers for the opportunity to take my life experiences, constant quest for the truth, and unwavering commitment to equity and justice for all to the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County,” said Taylor.

“Senator Taylor is a committed public servant who has dedicated her life to pursuing justice for her community and the people of Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident that she will serve the people of Milwaukee County well as a circuit court judge.”

Taylor has been a familiar face for those following state politics for the last 20 years. Since 2003, the Milwaukee Democrat has served in the Wisconsin State Legislature, first as a state representative representing the 18th Assembly District from 2003 to 2005, and since 2005, as a state senator representing the 4th Senate District. During her time in the Legislature, she has authored and passed into law more than 120 pieces of legislation, chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, and served as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance.

