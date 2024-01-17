PEWAUKEE – Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department detectives have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping in Pewaukee on Monday afternoon.

A 40-year-old female customer was leaving a business on Prospect Avenue when a man she didn’t know approached her and picked her up off the ground. The woman was able to get away from the male uninjured and ran back into the business. The attempted kidnapper then drove away.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s detectives located the man at his residence and arrested him. He’s now facing charges of Attempted Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Disorderly Conduct.

The sheriff’s department says this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

