PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — “Don’t let lead exposure hold your child back” is the slogan for a new public health campaign in Washington and Ozaukee counties.

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department has launched the Childhood Lead Prevention Program to inform families about lead and help protect children from exposure.

TV and radio commercials, digital ads, posters and brochures will run throughout 2024 encouraging families to get their children tested for lead poisoning. Lead exposure is dangerous for children ages zero to six and especially dangerous for those under two years old — no level of lead is considered safe in a child’s blood.

The health department insists that screening programs are the best way to identify children who are at risk for lead poisoning: kids should be tested for lead at age one and two, or at least once between ages two and six.

The campaign is emphasizing that lead exposure is 100% preventable — symptoms can be prevented and reversed. The heath department is urging families to learn at-home safety tips and know the potential signs of exposure.

Some symptoms of lead poisoning include developmental delays, learning difficulties, decreased memory and lowered IQ. Families should have tap water tested, as well as soil, paint and dust if lead exposure is suspected.

Common sources of lead include paint and varnishes in homes built before 1978, some soil and tap water, toys made in other countries or items brought home from a workplace where lead is present. Household items that may contain lead include clay pots, spices, makeup, jewelry and ammunition.