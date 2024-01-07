PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Authorities are searching for a man from Milwaukee who led officers on a high-speed stolen car chase with an infant in the car on Friday evening.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Million Harper is wanted for stealing a car from a family member in the City of Milwaukee. The family member tracked the vehicle to the Mobil gas station at 13600 Seven Mile Road in Caledonia just before 7:00 p.m. on 1/5/23 where Harper allegedly took the car by force.

Harper was last seen near Highway C and 94th Ave. running eastbound on foot. The stolen vehicle is a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin plates. Police described Harper as a Black male last seen wearing a brown hat, black hoodie and blue jeans. He is possibly armed with a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Racine County deputy had spotted the vehicle near I-94 and Highway 20 and attempted to pull the car over. The driver sped off, reaching speeds near 120 mph.

When the suspect noticed a Kenosha police car join the pursuit, Harper exited eastbound on Highway C and drove the vehicle into a residential yard in the 9000 block of Ashbury Lane, near the Ashbury Estates neighborhood. After the suspect fled the vehilce, a foot pursuit involving multiple agencies, K9 units and drones was unable to locate Harper.

Harper’s 22-year-old girlfriend and 1-year-old daughter were also in the car. After Harper fled the vehicle, the 22-year-old told deputies she had been pleading with him to stop the car.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Harper’s location to call the Racine County Communications Center at (262) 886-2300 or their local law enforcement agency.