MILWAUKEE – A key component in Milwaukee’s Downtown 2040 plan is making city streets equitable for all forms of transportation. To achieve this, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has been particularly adamant about advancing a network of protected bike lanes and other pedestrian-centric infrastructure across the city.

“At my direction, we are moving forward with an ambitious plan to add up to fifty miles of protected bicycle lanes on our city streets” Johnson said in his State of the City address last June. “I want these fifty miles under construction or in active development by 2026. Yes, this is an aggressive and attainable goal.”

The next leg of that network could join already-existing protected bike lanes downtown.

On Thursday, Milwaukee’s Public Works Committee approved roadway improvements along E. Wells St. from Broadway to Van Buren. Among the forthcoming improvements are: asphalt pavement reconstruction, roadway narrowing, replacement of all curb and gutter, sidewalk, and driveway approaches, improved street lighting and traffic signals; and the creation of a raised separated asphalt bike lane. The re-work will be before the Common Council for adoption at its next meeting on Wednesday, January 17th.

“This roadway project will provide great value to the area around Cathedral Square Park that sees high usage by motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. When this project is complete, we will be left with a much safer, user-friendly street for everyone,” said Alderman Bob Bauman Thursday.

A rendering of the Water-Wells intersection in Milwaukee’s Downtown 2040 plan that includes separated bike lanes. Image Credit: MKE Downtown

A recent construction project on a portion of Walnut Street recently concluded, adding fully separate lanes for cyclists separated by a grass terrace. On the city’s east side, Alderman Jonathan Brostoff has pushed for more bike-friendly infrastructure on busier streets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A push for pedestrian safety on Milwaukee’s east side

While that project is ongoing, residents have had mixed feelings about the current planter system in place on North Avenue. On any given day, passersby will notice a planter in the bike lane after being struck by a vehicle, or cars parked in non-parking spaces.

DPW said Milwaukee added 3.5 miles of protected bike lanes throughout 2023.

