MILWAUKEE – For low income citizens, SNAP benefits exists to bring nutritious food when it otherwise would not be available. The federally funded program is called FoodShare in Wisconsin, and it recently entered a partnership to make it more accessible. Kroger, owner of Pick n’ Save, and the grocery delivery service Instacart will allow Food Share recipients to use their benefits to purchase their products.

Sherrie Tussler is the CEO of Hunger Task Force, a Milwaukee food bank. She says FoodShare benefits citizens who don’t know for sure if they will be able to purchase food.

“If they’re in a place where there is just not enough resources after they met their housing cost and medical bills, they’re most likely eligible for FoodShare,” said Tussler.

Tussler says the partnership with Instacart is significant because access to healthy food is equally important as transportation to the store.

“If they don’t own a car,” said Tussler. “The bus is not the most convenient way to get your groceries. So Instacart is a huge boon for everyone.”

Tussler went on to say they realized the utility of Instacart during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 when it was much less common to leave the house.

Finally, Tussler said access to healthy food has ripple effects.

“You’re doing yourself and your body a favor,” said Tussler “You are going to less likely be overweight and have problems with diabetes if you eat healthy.”

