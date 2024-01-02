TOWNSHIP OF AUBURN, WI – A 19-year-old from West Bend has been arrested in connection to a fatality on New Year’s Eve in Fond du Lac County that killed a 19-year-old woman after dragging her body for miles.

Taya Grimes of Hartford was driving on US-45 in Fond du Lac County early in the morning December 31st, when authorities say the vehicle struck a culvert and rolled over, ejecting Grimes and others inside the car. After the first crash, Grimes was struck and dragged by a vehicle driven by the 19-year-old West Bend man.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fond du Lac County crash kills 19-year-old and seriously injures four others

It’s reported the suspect fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived. He is currently being held in Fond du Lac County Jail on numerous charges.

Four others remain in various conditions this morning. TMJ4 News reports they include:

17-year-old male from Iron Ridge — taken to the hospital with critical injuries

16-year-old female from Theresa — taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries

17-year-old from Milwaukee — taken to the hospital with minor injuries

21-year-old from Iron Ridge — taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries

