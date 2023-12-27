SLINGER – As of 12:40pm, I41 in Washington County near Highway 45 at Pioneer Road northbound has reopened as authorities continue investigating what is being called a suicide.
Law enforcement sources tell WTMJ the victim jumped from the overpass onto I41. Washington County Tim Kemps said in a statement the male victim was struck in the middle of the traffic lanes of the interstate.
The semi-truck driver was uninjured remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with investigators.
