Get ready for a warm spell. Southeastern Wisconsin can expect temps in the 50’s later this week, according to the WTMJ 5-Day Forecast from TMJ4 News.

“55 degrees (on Friday) is probably being conservative,” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Bryan Niznansky told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “If things line up just right, 60 degrees on Friday is not out of the question.”

But this weekend could also bring the first significant snowfall of the season, according to Niznansky.

“I do think we’ll have a significant winter storm sweep somewhere across the Great Lakes,” he explained.

But it’s too early to determine where the swath of the storm will hit, Niznansky said.

TUESDAY: Early Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 30

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High: 55

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

