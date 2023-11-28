NEW BERLIN – A shots fired incident is under investigation in New Berlin.

Police Captain Steve Thompson tells WTMJ multiple gunshots were fired into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of 124th and National. There were no injuries and there is no threat to the public at this time. Thompson says the parked vehicle was the only damaged property as the result of the incident.

A large police presence was seen in the area, with police tape wrapping off a parking lot between the Apple Glen Apartments and the Hair Decision’s & Oasis Spa.

Thompson could not confirm if anyone was in custody or any persons of interest.