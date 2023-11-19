MADISON — A neo-Nazi group carrying flags marched through downtown Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Acoording to the Madison Police Department, about 20 neo-Nazi demonstrators waved flags with Nazi imagery, including swastikas, as they walked up State St. towards the Wisconsin State Capitol. The group then reprotedly made their way to James Madison Park.

Multiple callers dialed 911 to report the demonstrators, but Madison police said the group did not display any weapons.

In a Facebook post, officials wrote: “The Madison Police Department does not support hateful rhetoric. The department has an obligation to protect First Amendment rights of all.”

A report from the Anti-Defamation League indicates that antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have increased nearly 400% since the Oct. 7th Hamas massacre.

Governor Tony Evers issued a statement Saturday afternoon following the demonstration. He called the group’s presence “truly revolting.”

“Let us be clear: neo-Nazis, antisemitism, and white supremacy have no home in Wisconsin. We will not accept or normalize this rhetoric and hate. It’s repulsive and disgusting, and I join Wisconsinites in condemning and denouncing their presence in our state in the strongest terms possible.”

In another statement, UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin called their presence “utterly repugnant.”

“I am horrified to see these symbols here in Madison. Hatred and antisemitism are completely counter to the university’s values, and the safety and well-being of our community must be our highest priorities.”

According to Channel 3000, Mnookin said the march was not previously announced to campus officials.