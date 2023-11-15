UPDATE at 4:00 p.m. CST on Nov. 15, 2023: While crews were cleaning up a box truck fire near Hampton Ave on I-43, suspects in what TMJ4 reports as a hit-and-run crash fled from a vehicle stolen out of Plymouth, Minnesota. Click here to watch the full video.

The incident occurred on the 5400-block of Port Washington Rd around 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 15, according to the Glendale Police Department. Officers noticed the vehicle’s erratic driving and reportedly deployed stop sticks. The driver then swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with another car before crashing into a barrier.

All four of the vehicle’s occupants fled. One was quickly caught by police. Another was caught in a porta potty at a nearby golf course. Two other victims in this incident, both drivers, were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

MILWAUKEE – An early morning vehicle fire is causing delays on I43 northbound near Hampton Avenue with the two right lanes blocked.

Crews have the box truck on the right shoulder and are discarding debris off to the right shoulder. Traffic is being directed to the far left lane and the left shoulder.

Currently, delays are extending south to about the North Avenue curve:

