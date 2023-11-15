MILWAUKEE — Following several days of speculation, the Milwaukee Brewers have officially named former bench coach Pat Murphy as the franchise’s 20th Manager.

Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President & General Manager Matt Arnold cited Murphy’s “wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for the game of baseball,” in addition to his experience with the organization, as key factors in deciding who would succeed Craig Counsell, who recently left his hometown team for the Chicago Cubs.

“Pat has been a significant contributor in the run of recent seasons of unprecedented success in franchise history,” Arnold said. “We are pleased to have Pat remain in the Brewers family and excited to name him manager today.”

Additionally, Rickie Weeks has been promoted to Associate Manager, and the rest of the Brewers’ coaching staff is expected to return next season despite Counsell’s departure. That includes the likes of Quintin Berry, Néstor Corredor, Connor Dawson, Jim Henderson, Chris Hook, Jason Lane, Walker McKinven and Ozzie Timmons. Corredor, Henderson and McKinven will receive new titles as part of the coaching shift.

PREVIOUS: Pat Murphy expected to be named Manager of the Milwaukee Brewers

“Rickie was a hard-nosed, homegrown player for the Brewers for many years and is now a valued member of our coaching staff,” Arnold said. “We look forward to him bringing many of the attributes that he possessed as a player into the dugout in his new role.”

Murphy spent the last eight seasons as the Milwaukee Brewers’ bench coach. He also spent 25 seasons as a head coach at the college level at the University of Notre Dame and Arizona State University. He also spent five seasons in the San Diego Padres organization, including a stint as Interim Manager in 2015.

The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to formally introduce Murphy as the franchise’s newest Manager on Thursday morning.

