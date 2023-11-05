ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A 47-year-old woman was found dead of a possible drug overdose in a wooded area of St. Francis near Howard Ave. and Kinnickinnic Ave. over the weekend.

Police were called for a report of an unresponsive woman in the area just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday 11/04/23. Police say the woman was already deceased once officers and fire department personnel located the body.

St. Francis Police Captain Tim Blunt told TMJ4 News that it appeared a woman and a man had been temporarily staying in the woods.

St. Francis police are working with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The department says it’s being investigated as an apparent drug overdose.

The woman’s name has yet to be released.