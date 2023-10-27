MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is celebrating 100 years of providing health care to female veterans with a Women’s Health Resource Fair.

VA spokeswoman Kristen Stanley says women are an unsung hero in the Armed Forces.

“Women have served our nation in every conflict since the Revolutionary War, from the front lines to tending the wounded,” said Stanley.

A variety of services will be available at the Matousek Auditorium. Female veterans will be able to coordinate mammograms and speak with gynecologists. In broader terms, the VA provides cervical cancer screenings, contraceptive counseling and several other services. The VA also recognizes uniquely female challenges like military sexual trauma.

Stanley says the resource fair helps veterans know exactly what they are entitled to.

“We’re having this resource fair so they (female veterans) can see what kind of benefits there are,” explained Stanley. “We’re going to have benefit specialists there to let them know what they are eligible for and help them enroll… to reap those benefits they have earned.”

Stanley says the sheer volume of female veterans warrants events focused on them.

“They are our fastest growing subset of veterans that we are providing medical care to at the VA,” said Stanley

The resource fair will take place Friday, October 27th at the Matousek Auditorium from noon to 3:30.

