MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-area dog owner’s worst-case scenario has come true after their dog was taken from them in an armed carjacking on Sunday night. Police have since recovered the vehicle, but were unable to locate the beloved dog, George.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the victim was driving in their vehicle on the 2300-block of N. Oakland Ave around 6:26 p.m. CST on Sunday, October 15 when a group of suspects approached them with a gun and forced them from their vehicle.

The group of four suspected robbers took off with the victim’s dog still inside the vehicle. George was not inside the vehicle when Milwaukee police officers located it.

Milwaukee Police investigators have released descriptions of four suspects involved with varying levels of culpability to this stage of the investigation. Authorities identified all four suspects as African Americans around 18 & 19 years old:

Suspect No. 1: Approx. six feet tall, 170 lbs with black, medium length twists in his hair. Last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a colorful design in the center.

Suspect No. 2: Suspected of being armed with a handgun, per Milwaukee Police. Approx. 5-foot-10, 150 lbs with black, medium length twists in his hair. Last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a colorful design.

Suspects No. 3 & 4: Last seen wearing all black clothing.

Do you have information that could help investigators locate these suspects or the missing dog? You’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department by calling (414) 935-7360. Need to submit your tip anonymously? You can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers via phone at (414)224-Tips, or through P3 Tips.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

WTMJ EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Rob Brooks details changes to Brewers stadium funding plan