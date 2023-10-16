WASHINGTON – The inability of the GOP to elect a Speaker of the House is “exhausting” and “frustrating,” according to U.S. Rep Glenn Grothman (R-WI).

Jim Jordan (R-OH) is the current front-runner for the job, but there are 55 Republicans who have said they’ll vote against him on Tuesday.

“The majority of republicans are angry because the people who took out Speaker Kevin McCarthy (and wouldn’t vote for Steve Scalise), all want Jim Jordan,” Grothman explained to WTMJ N.O.W. “They’re saying ‘They broke the rules, we won’t give them what they want.'”

Jordan is popular among the conservative base, according to Grothman, who said he intends to vote for him.

“We will see how many of the 55 (republicans) will vote no,” Grothman said. “There are people who may be afraid to publicly vote against Jordan.”

If there aren’t enough votes for Jordan, the party may give more power to interim Speaker Patrick McHenry, the lawmaker said.

A bill on Israel would likely be brought to the floor “by the next day (Wednesday)” he said.

