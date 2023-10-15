MILWAUKEE — Three people died in separate shootings over a span of 15 minutes in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the first shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. A 52-year-old victim died of gunshot wounds on the scene at Teutonia Ave. and Locust St. Police are seeking a known suspect.

A second shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. A 45-year-old victim died of gunshot injuries on the scene near Clarke St. and 36th St. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

A third shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. A 20-year-old victim was shot near Center and Buffum. The victim later died at the hospital. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

MPD said the circumstances leading up to all three shootings involved a verbal argument and/or a physical altercation. At this time the shootings appear to be separate, unrelated incidents.