FOND DU LAC — One man is dead and a police dog is seriously injured after an officer-involved shooting in Fond du Lac on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance involving weapons near Drury Place and Seymour Street just before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday 10/14/23.

Shortly after authorities located a male subject inside a vehicle, a sheriff’s deputy and the subject exchanged gunfire. The subject was injured in the gunfire exchange. First aid was attempted but unsuccessful and the subject died at the scene.

The DOJ said a Sheriff’s Office canine was shot and seriously wounded during the incident. The dog is recieving critical care at a veterinarian hospital.

The sheriff’s deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. The DOJ said the deputy was equipped with body-worn and squad cameras.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, the Wisconsin State Patrol and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.