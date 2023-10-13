Hispanic Heritage Month goes out with a bang this weekend with a long standing celebration of Dia de los Muertos. For the last 26 years The Milwaukee Art Museum has played host to special celebrations of the Mexican heritage.
Family Sundays is a longstanding program where families take over the Museum for a day to engage with art and one another. Returning to the Quadracci Pavilion, Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos is an annual event that celebrates the traditions of the holiday with opportunities for families to contribute to a community ofrenda, make art, and meet artists from around the state. Visitors will engage with dance and music performances led by community partners throughout the day, as well as drop-in tours of works in the Museum’s collection by artists of Mexican heritage. Come celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos is included in the cost of admission.
- Free for kids 12 and under, thanks to Kohl’s
- Free for Members
- $22 for adults
- $17 for students, seniors (65+), and military
- Free for Wisconsin K–12 teachers with valid school ID or pay stub
SCHEDULE:
- 10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Add to the community ofrenda, embroider Día de los Muertos symbols, paint a monarch butterfly, make paper flowers, and more
- 11 a.m.–3 p.m.: Meet artists from around the state and learn about how their heritage inspires what they create
- 11 a.m.: Dance performance and lesson led by Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance
- 12:30 p.m.: Bilingual story and sing-along with local educator and librarian Melanie Melville
- 1 p.m.: Drop-in tour of works in the Museum’s collection by artists of Mexican heritage
- 2 p.m.: Latino Arts Strings Program performance featuring Mariachito Sol y Luna, Mariachi Infantil, and Mariachi Juvenil Grandes Lagos
Family fun or everyone helping Hispanic Heritage Month go out with a bang.
For more information on this wonderful event, click here.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM: