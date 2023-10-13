Hispanic Heritage Month goes out with a bang this weekend with a long standing celebration of Dia de los Muertos. For the last 26 years The Milwaukee Art Museum has played host to special celebrations of the Mexican heritage.

Family Sundays is a longstanding program where families take over the Museum for a day to engage with art and one another. Returning to the Quadracci Pavilion, Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos is an annual event that celebrates the traditions of the holiday with opportunities for families to contribute to a community ofrenda, make art, and meet artists from around the state. Visitors will engage with dance and music performances led by community partners throughout the day, as well as drop-in tours of works in the Museum’s collection by artists of Mexican heritage. Come celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos is included in the cost of admission.

Free for kids 12 and under, thanks to Kohl’s

for kids 12 and under, thanks to Kohl’s Free for Members

for Members $22 for adults

$17 for students, seniors (65+), and military

Free for Wisconsin K–12 teachers with valid school ID or pay stub

SCHEDULE:

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Add to the community ofrenda, embroider Día de los Muertos symbols, paint a monarch butterfly, make paper flowers, and more

Add to the community ofrenda, embroider Día de los Muertos symbols, paint a monarch butterfly, make paper flowers, and more 11 a.m.–3 p.m.: Meet artists from around the state and learn about how their heritage inspires what they create

Meet artists from around the state and learn about how their heritage inspires what they create 11 a.m.: Dance performance and lesson led by Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance

Dance performance and lesson led by Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance 12:30 p.m.: Bilingual story and sing-along with local educator and librarian Melanie Melville

Bilingual story and sing-along with local educator and librarian Melanie Melville 1 p.m.: Drop-in tour of works in the Museum’s collection by artists of Mexican heritage

Drop-in tour of works in the Museum’s collection by artists of Mexican heritage 2 p.m.: Latino Arts Strings Program performance featuring Mariachito Sol y Luna, Mariachi Infantil, and Mariachi Juvenil Grandes Lagos

Family fun or everyone helping Hispanic Heritage Month go out with a bang.

For more information on this wonderful event, click here.

