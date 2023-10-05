MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2, ending their season with a sweep in the National League Wild Card Series. After Freddy Peralta dished a shutout top of the first, the Brewers struck first in the opening frame off of a Sal Frelick sacrifice fly that plated Christian Yelich. The next batter, Willy Adames singled to score Carlos Santana which put the Crew up 2-0.

Peralta and Zac Gallen had clean innings in the second, third and fourth. In the fifth, with Arizona hitless, Alek Thomas hit a solo home run to cut the gap down to 2-1.

In the sixth, Geraldo Perdomo walked before Corbin Carroll doubled. Ketel Marte followed with a single to score Perdomo and Carroll to put the Diamondbacks up 3-2. With still no one out, Tommy Pham singled to end Peralta’s day. Peralta took the loss after pitching five innings and allowing four runs. Abner Uribe got Christian Walker to hit into a fielder’s choice which retired Marte in a rundown between third base and home plate. With runners on first and second, Jose Herrera walked to load the bases before Uribe misfired to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. which allowed Pham to score. On the next pitch, Gurriel Jr. singled on a shallow fly ball to plate Walker to increase the lead to 5-2. With one out in the frame, Hoby Milner came on in relief and got Thomas to hit into a double play to avoid further damage.

After Santana walked, Gallen cruised through the bottom of the sixth and Milner put up a zero in the Arizona seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, Ryan Thompson relieved Gallen who DECISION after he threw six innings and allowed two runs with four strikeouts.

Thompson sent Milwaukee down in order in the seventh. Elvis Peguero did the same to Arizona in their half. In the top of the eighth, Kevin Ginkel came in for Thompson. Yelich led off with a bunt single and Contreras followed with a single of his own. With runners on first and second and no one out, Santana struck out before Canha singled to chase Ginkel and load the bases. Andrew Saalfrank entered and got Frelick to hit into a fielder’s choice. The next batter, Willy Adames grounded out to end the inning.

Trevor Megill struck out the side in the top of the ninth inning. Paul Sewald after hitting Josh Donaldson, retired Andruw Monasterio for the first out. Tyrone Taylor hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out. With Taylor on first, Yelich doubled to put runners on second and third for Contreras who struck out to end the game and the series

The Diamondbacks advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers season concludes with a 92-70 regular season record and a National League Central Division Title. The Crew open 2024 on Thursday, March 28th in New York against the Mets.