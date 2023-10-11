MILWAUKEE, WI – Two men have been charged in connection to a shootout with Milwaukee Police during a pursuit earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 6th at approximately 2:39 a.m. originating from an attempted traffic stop near 23rd and Melvina on the city’s north side. An officer was struck by debris from the gunfire; however, he did not require medical attention.

Antwan L. Davis was charged with three counts of Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide- Party to a Crime, one count of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety- Party to a Crime, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (>1-5g). Rashad M. Gooden was charged with three counts of Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide- Party to a Crime, one count of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety- Party to a Crime and one count of Flee or Elude an Officer.

The charges carry a maximum total of 461 combined years in prison and 135,000 dollars in fines.