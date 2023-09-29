PEWAUKEE – A reckless driver in Waukesha County led authorities on a foot pursuit, prompting an emergency alert for the Village of Pewaukee.

Pewaukee Police Chief Timothy Heier tells WTMJ the incident started when City of Brookfield Police observed a reckless auto westbound on Capitol Drive. The vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour before striking a median wall. The vehicle continued westbound on Capitol Drive, entering the Village of Pewaukee before crossing over into the wrong lanes of travel.

A Village of Pewaukee officer soon observed the vehicle and pursued it until it became disabled in the area of College Ave and Prospect Ave. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. With the assistance of the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and City of Waukesha Police Department, the suspect was located in neighboring yards and soon taken into custody.

Narcotics were located inside the vehicle and charges will be referred to the Waukesha District Attorney’s office for review.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM