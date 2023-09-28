GREEN BAY, Wis. — After listing three-time Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari as out for Thursday night’s division matchup with the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers officially placed him on the Injured Reserve list, which will keep him out for at least another month.

Confirmed by ESPN’s national NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon, the knee injury could potentially keep Bakhtiari sidelined through the duration of the season. Howerver, that is far from confirmed as the team will re-evaluate him throughout the process in hopes of getting the 31-year-old back on the field later in the season; potentially for a Playoff run.

Filling in along the injured offensive line have been Rasheed Walker and Yosh Nijman. Left guard Elgton Jenkins will miss Thursday night’s game as well.