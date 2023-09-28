WEST ALLIS – Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting near 71st and Madison in West Allis.

Police were called to the scene around 7:00 this morning for a report of a domestic dispute involving a 36-year-old suspect armed with a knife. Four officers discharged their weapons, resulting in the death of the suspect. No other injuries have been reported.

Milwaukee Area Technical College was placed on lockdown due to the situation. The lockdown lasted just over 10 minutes, after which campus activities were allowed to resume.

This is a developing story; more details will be added once they become available.