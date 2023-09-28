MILWAUKEE – In an effort to reach out to job seekers, the City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development held an in-person job fair on Thursday, September 28. The job fair was held from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, and Ross Innovative Employment Solutions.

Office of Workforce Development outreach coordinator Jason Thompson told WTMJ fairs like this are a way to bridge the gap between employers and those who need the work.

“The job fairs are a convenient way for us to bring employers to the neighborhoods and communities and ZIP codes that have high unemployment rates and close those information gaps,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the job fairs intentionally highlight Milwaukee’s leading employment sectors including manufacturing, office, healthcare, retail, and transportation/logistics.

“We try to connect with the employers that are willing to work with people that are looking for maybe a second chance,” Thompson said.

Western Building Products was one of the employers looking for new hires. Company representative Kim Simandel said they’re looking to hire anyone regardless of existing skill.

“A lot of jobs might require some additional skill sets. We’ll take anybody with any type of background,” she said. “It’s a great way to set up for your retirement, for your future too, with us.”

The fair also showcased job training opportunities. The Milwaukee Community Service Corps provides OSHA training and forklift certification through a one-week long class. Outreach coordinator Jeffrey Armstead told WTMJ why that has value.

“That is a national credential that you can take anywhere in the country,” Armstead said.

This was the third city-sponsored job fair held this year.

