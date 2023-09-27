MILWAUKEE — What are the chances of a government shutdown in the coming days? U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin’s Sixth Congressional District told WTMJ N.O.W. co-hosts Sandy Maxx and Steve Scaffidi that he puts the odds at 55/45 in favor of a shutdown despite feeling like there shouldn’t be a shutdown.

“Our fiscal year ends on Saturday night, OK? And unless we pass something beginning new funding, we’re gonna have a shutdown,” Rep. Grothman explained. “All Republicans, I think, would like to do something about the border.”

Rep. Grothman also expressed to WTMJ that there are “five to eight” Republican leaders who are fighting for major budget cuts. He also expressed that Republicans’ concern over border control could be a key factor leading to a shutdown. At the same time, rising interest rates are infringing on the government’s ability to shave away at the national debt.

Ultimately, Rep. Grothman expects “a responsible, discretionary budget” with cuts to discretionary spending, but nothing for mandatory spending — a compromise that he feels is fit given the Democratic presence in the Executive Branch.

So what will he do next amidst the threat of a government shutdown?

“Try to persuade my colleagues who want to hold out for something unrealistic that we’ve got to vote for a contending resolution with spending cuts in there, and get that to the Senate as quickly as possible,” Rep. Grothman said.

Meanwhile, the second Republican Presidential Debate of the 2024 Election cycle will be held on Wednesday night, and Rep. Grothman says he’ll be watching alongside a group of other Congressmen. He hopes that the debate addresses border concerns and the size of government while helping to narrow the field, which he says should reduce to five or six candidates, and eventually three or four as we approach the primary.

While the Wisconsin Congressman didn’t appear to be blown away by any one candidate in the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, he also felt like no one fell particularly short.

“I thought in the first debate, everybody had A+ moments but nobody was A+ throughout. Everybody had a C- moment as well,” Rep. Grothman said.

