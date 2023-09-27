The Brewers had so much fun celebrating their NL Central Division Crown on Tuesday night that by the time Brewers play-by-play man Jeff Levering got home, he says he reeked.

“I did a load of laundry (last night). I had to do two cycles (to get the smell out),” Levering joked. “I shampooed twice to get the beer and Champagne out of my hair.”

Levering told Wis. Morning News his family came to the game Tuesday because he had a good feeling the Brewers would find a way to clinch.

“(My wife and kids) got to go on the field and take some pictures,” Levering said. “It was cool to have the whole family involved.”

How late did the Crew party? Levering said ‘there were still going pretty hard’ when he left.