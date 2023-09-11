MILWAUKEE – Rain drops steadily fell on the open-air concrete at downtown Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center, setting the scene for a morning of quiet reflection.

Local leaders like Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley spoke at the center’s 9/11 Remembrance Event Monday, marking 22 years since that fateful morning when 2,977 lives were lost, and a nation was forever changed.

The delegation of local leaders at Monday’s 9/11 Remembrance Event at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee include Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman, Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita ball, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and MMAC senior vice president Dale Kooyenga.

“The rain doesn’t keep Milwaukee from coming out to remember and honor the sacrifice of members of members of our military, police officers, firefighters…folks of good will who just went out to help and serve on 9/11 when that tragic event happened.” Johnson told WTMJ. “What I recall all those years ago when I was a 14-year-old boy was the unity we saw in the United States in the days, weeks, and months that followed. This country really banded together, and that’s the same sort of energy that we could use today.”

Johnson, as well as Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and War Memorial Center President & CEO Dan Buttery, spoke at the event, each commenting on the ways people can honor the memory of those lost.

“Every year on this day, we remember that in the hour of sorrow and mourning we united as a nation to overcome the evil that was brought upon us.” Crowley said. “Today, we as Americans reunite in remembrance. We unite to remember the lives that were lost. We must commit to re-commit ourselves to never forget and to honor those lives by living lives of service…we also need to make sure to continue to give thanks to the enduring spirit of resilience that defines the American people and who we are.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Local leaders, including Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman, County Sheriff Denita Ball, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, and MMAC Senior Vice President Dale Kooyenga, took part in the ceremonial wreath laying.

Wreaths laid out by local leaders at the War Memorial Center’s 9/11 remembrance event. September 11th, 2023

