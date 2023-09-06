MADISON – An arrest has been made in connection to a weekend attack against a UW-Madison student.

Records show 26-year-old Brandon Thompson was booked into the Dane County Jail Wednesday morning on tentative charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree sexual assault, and strangulation.

Photo Credit: Dane County Jail

The attack occurred early Sunday morning near West Wilson and Bedford Streets in Madison; police say a woman in her 20s was found with severe injuries. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was expected to survive as of Tuesday.

Madison police are planning a press conference for 4pm Wednesday, where more details will be shared.