GREEN BAY – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal with tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The 18-year NFL veteran spent the past five season with the Green Bay Packers after 12 in Jacksonville. While in Green Bay, Lewis developed a personal connection with former Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers while recording six touchdowns in 81 games with the team.

Lewis joins former Packer Robert Tonyan in Chicago. With his departure, the tight end depth chart for Green Bay now consists of new draft picks Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis. Deguara has been held out of training camp practices with a calf injury.