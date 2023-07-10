For all of baseball’s flaws – some of which they are working to correct through rules changes – Major League Baseball’s All-Star game more accurately represents the game played during the regular season than any other professional sport in America.

Pitchers are throwing gas.

Hitters are trying to go deep.

Real defense is played.

In baseball, the game’s elite rarely hold back in the mid-summer classic.

The NBA recently added spice to the All-Star game with the Elam Ending, but only the final few minutes of the game resembles real basketball.

Hockey’s All-Star game is fast paced, but there is no checking.

The Pro-Bowl was so bad, the NFL ditched it in lieu of flag football and an assortment of wacky skills competitions.

Baseball is perhaps the most flawed of the big-time professional sports, and the chasm between the league and players remains significant.

But thumbs up for the mid-summer classic! Consistently the best of the bunch.

