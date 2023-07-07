MILWAUKEE – Three weekends of Summerfest, another of the Harley Davidson Homecoming and many more to come. It takes a lot to handle all the excitement and foot traffic of festival season.

Michael Dietrich is the General Manager of the Kinn Guest House Hotel, and says it is exciting to host tourists as they get a sense of Milwaukee. In his 30 years of working in hospitality, Dietrich says there have been many changes but the feeling of July excitement has always stayed the same.

“In hotels, it’s always exciting when you’ve got someone brand new coming to the city. You want to put your best foot forward, roll out the red carpet and showcase everything Milwaukee is famous for. Those that have been to the city before, its the homecoming. And that’s the term Harley Davidson has been using, homecoming.”

Among the changes in Summerfest’s half century history is the festival taking place over 11 consecutive days to three separate weekends. There were multiple reasons behind the shift, but Dietrich says it has created hurdles for those in the hospitality industry and others visiting Milwaukee.

“With the 11 day Summerfest format, it helped the hotels because you could focus in on one block (of time) without sacrificing other weekends. If you get a wedding group that wants to be here…during Summerfest, they either cannot find space or it’s a super premium. I’ve talked to vendors at Summerfest and it’s almost like a stop-start format.”

Hotel managers like Dietrich have to accommodate the different festival crowds in a short period for turn-around. Harley-Davidson Homecoming is not just music. There is a heavy emphasis on the motorcycle craft itself, with other non-musical shows. Matty Matheson, professional chef and actor in Hulu’s The Bear, will be hosting a burger cook-off.

“Summerfest tends to be music oriented, so they are coming for a particular band; or see a series of bands on the festival grounds. Harley is coming in for the party and the experience. I’ve seen Hogg chapters in my career, and seen them coming in with a sense of pride and brotherhood, as opposed to just going to a concert,” said Dietrich of the crowds.

Whether you prefer the Summerfest crowd or Harley-Davidson bikers, Dietrich says any Milwaukee business-owner loves the business that tourism brings.

“It spills over to the restaurants, the boutique shops and the pubs. It’s a wonderful experience for guests coming in. They’re able to experience Milwaukee’s hospitality, all the wonderful attractions, the infrastructure. All in one convenient setting.”

