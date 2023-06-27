UPDATE at 2:15 p.m. CST on June 27: Air quality across Wisconsin is in terrible condition as the AQI (Air Quality Index) in Milwaukee County hits 267, which is deemed “dangerous.”

According to Accuweather, this means that “any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody.” With that being the case, people in Milwaukee and surrounding areas are urged to stay inside and avoid any outdoor activities.

MILWAUKEE – The air quality in Milwaukee is some of the worst in the United States.

According to AccuWeather.com, areas of the city are experiencing a 193 on the Air Quality Index scale, which falls in the “Very Unhealthy” category.

“Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.”

The only classification higher than “Very Unhealthy” is “Dangerous,” and that goes into affect if the AQI surpasses 250.

The east coast experienced similar climates earlier this month, and multiple doctors and weather experts warned the public to follow simple guidelines.

Limit time outdoors

Use your air conditioner instead of opening your windows

Limit outdoor exercise

Wear a mask outside if you will be outside for a prolonged period of time or if you are medically compromised

Extended exposure to these conditions may result in headaches, difficulty breathing, fatigue, chest pains and an irritated throat with increased coughing.

