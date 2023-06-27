The Men’s college world series crowned their champion on Monday night, with LSU routing Florida in the deciding game 3.

I’m not sure about you, but as I sat and watched that game last night, it got me thinking – why can’t we have a college baseball team in Madison?

In 1991, the University cut its baseball team with the excuse of “eliminating debt.”

Fast forward to today, money in collegiate sports has never been higher.

The universities are making hand over fist, and the athletes are walking around making more money in school than most will make following their education with the NIL deals.

If you’re wondering if a college baseball team would get the support they would require, you don’t have to look far.

The Badger fan base has done a marvelous job rallying behind the men’s and women’s hockey teams, and let’s be honest, hockey is NOT a top 3 sport in this state.

The Milwaukee Brewers fall just behind the Packers as far as popularity in the state of Wisconsin, and the University of Wisconsin, if they established a team again, would garner all the support they need.

Prep baseball in Wisconsin has never been more popular, and the state is currently home to seven Northwoods League teams.

If you think the state doesn’t love baseball – think again.

Since taking over as the athletic director, Chris McIntosh has established himself as someone ready to lead his own path.

If 13 other Big Ten schools can field a baseball team, so can the Badgers.

Make it happen, Chris!