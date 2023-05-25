MILWAUKEE — Waukesha Police Officer Brandon Ernst serves as the school resource officer at Waukesha North High School. The principal at Waukesha North, Tom Schalmo, calls Officer Ernst an “integral part of our team here at Waukesha North” and cited his meaningful relationship with the students at Waukesha North in his nomination of Ernst for Salute to Service.

In a potentially dangerous situation involving an individual with a gun in a neighborhood adjacent to the school, Officer Ernst immediately notified the school administration of the situation and placed the school in a “hold”, allowing students to continue learning while the building was secured.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 17-year-old armed with rifle brought into custody near Waukesha North High School

For his quick action in this incident, and his commitment to improving the relationship between public safety, school districts and students in his community, Officer Brandon Ernst is one of our 2023 Salute to Service honorees.

Salute to Service is presented by Educator’s Credit Union and The Packing House restaurant.

Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service was the 2022 winner of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Community Impact Award.

