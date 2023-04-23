The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened near 67th and Capitol around 12:05 a.m.

According to MPD, a car was traveling “at a high rate of speed” east on Capitol Drive when it crashed into a second vehicle that was also traveling eastbound on Capitol. The collision caused that second vehicle to crash into a pole.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pole, a 74-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle got out of the car and fled the scene following the crash.

Milwaukee Police are now investigating the crash and looking for the driver. They are asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.