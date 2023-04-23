An 18-year-old woman is the latest victim of drunk driving after she was killed in West Allis Sunday morning.

West Allis Police were called to the intersection 60th and Burnham around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. An investigation showed a vehicle, being identified as a Pontiac was traveling Eastbound, when it failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

The Pontiac collided with a car (a Jeep) crossing the intersection. Both cars flew towards a sidewalk, hitting 2 pedestrians.

The 18 year old, who was the passenger in the Pontiac, was killed. She has been identified by family as Maryxa Valle Zepeda. Family tell TMJ4 News Maryxa was an amazing aunt, daughter and sister.

A second 18-year-old woman, who was driving the Jeep at the time of the crash, along with two pedestrians, who are identified as a 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Their status is unknown.

HAPPENING NOW: Family and friends of Maryxa Valle Zepeda are gathering now for a candlelit memorial at 60th and Burnham.



They are remembering the 18-year-old, who was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/fXCowaMAXH — Kaylee Staral (@KayleeStaral) April 23, 2023

Now all that’s left at the scene of the crash is a pile of traffic lights, broken glass, and a memorial for Zepeda.

The driver, a 20 year old man, has been arrested in connection with the crash on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.