MILWAUKEE — Two of the biggest artists in hip hop, Drake and 21 Savage, are celebrating their collaborative album with a world tour which is officially coming to Milwaukee, according to Fiserv Forum — the venue hosting the international rap stars on August 3, 2023.

As announced by Fiserv Forum and several other venues across the U.S. on Monday morning, Drake and 21 Savage have decided to add additional dates to their ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ which has been selling out across the country in mass quantities.

The two artists, who released a joint album entitled Her Loss to popular and critical acclaim in November 2022, had all 16 songs on their project debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 list while the album ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — a U.S.-based chart tracking the top-performing albums regardless of genre.

Pre-sale for tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 26, and then general public tickets will be available on Friday, April 28. For complete details on the pre-sale process and ticketing, you can click here to visit Fiserv Forum’s website.

This will mark Drake’s first tour since the highly-successful ‘Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour’ in 2018. In the five years since his last tour, the Canadian superstar released four different projects including Her Loss.

Fiserv Forum will also host major acts including Lizzo, Paramore, Lil Baby and Shania Twain in 2023.

