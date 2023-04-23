And so it begins again…

Several sources are reporting the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have resumed trade talks for Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2023

The talks between the two teams have slowed in the last two weeks, but so far it remains Aaron Rodgers’ intention to play for the New York Jets. In fact, it was believed by some that a deal was done over a month ago to deal Rodgers, but that wasn’t so.

It is believed that both teams are waiting until the 2023 NFL Draft gets closer, as it is now less than a week away.

Just before reports circulated that Rodgers was to be traded, Packers President Mark Murphy said he couldn’t “really get into that” regarding the potential trade, later saying at the WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament in Madison he’s looking for a “win for both sides.“

Earlier in April, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas expressed a vote of confidence in the trade. “He’s gonna be here!” Douglas exclaimed.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that there’s hope between the two sides that “a deal can (finally) be done this week.”