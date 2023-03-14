The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has closed State Highway 175 southbound at Lloyd near Washington Park for an incident.

MCSO said that deputies are searching for evidence after a reported shooting damaged a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on STH 175 southbound @ Lloyd to investigate a reported shooting at/near that location, and search for related evidence. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck and damaged. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) March 14, 2023

