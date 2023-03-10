MILWAUKEE — Baird, a Milwaukee-based investment banking & wealth management company, will become the official named sponsor of the Wisconsin Center as the convention business hub prepares to unveil its state-of-the-art renovations in May 2024. The Wisconsin Center hasn’t had a naming-rights sponsor since 2015.

The decision was announced on the behalf of the Board of the Wisconsin Center District (WCD). This group owns and operates the convention center, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-M Panther Arena. In announcing the board’s decision to grant naming rights through this deal, WCD President and CEO Marty Brooks felt that his group stuck to their core values to “Be Bold. Be Proud. Be Experience Obsessed.”

“Since our Board trusted our bold vision and authorized the expansion project in 2020, we knew that a naming rights agreement would follow,” Brooks said. “The ideal naming rights partner would be homegrown, have a world-class reputation and, for the greatest possible success, share our core values and commitment to the city of Milwaukee. Baird meets and exceeds those qualifications and will give our convention center, and our city, yet another spectacular reason for visitors to add Milwaukee to their list of not-to-be-missed destinations.”

The $456 million Wisconsin Center expansion project promises to be headlined by a 300,000 square foot exhibit hall, 52 different meeting rooms, 22 loading docks, a rooftop ballroom and more to bring the most prolific conventions to Milwaukee.

In addition to its commitment to expansion, WCD has installed strict diversity inclusion goals meant to ensure that the Wisconsin Center remains equitable to all of Milwaukee’s community members. Their goal is to make sure the Wisconsin Center has a diverse workforce from the top down while providing job opportunities to Milwaukee residents in low-income communities

“This agreement fits with our ongoing efforts to build Baird’s brand across our global footprint and reflects our longstanding commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Baird Chairman and CEO Steve Booth. “The new state of the art convention center will enhance Milwaukee’s growing reputation as a modern, forward-looking city, and we are honored to support and be part of its success.”

