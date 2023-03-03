MILWAUKEE — Another Friday equals another Fish Fry. I mean, come on; they’re practically married at this point. You can’t get one without the other. And the union gets even stronger when you throw lent season into the mix.

We head to The Packing House on the southside of Milwaukee for today’s Fryday Fish Fry. Spoiler alert: it’s fantastic!

The moment you walk in you feel the exuberance of class. But not in a frightening way. Sure, I’d fit right in if I were to rock a full tuxedo. But I’d feel just as comfortable dining there sporting a hoodie and jeans. The atmosphere is laid back and enjoyable. And I haven’t even gotten to the fish fry, which is completely handcrafted. That’s their secret, according to General Manager Chris Wiken.

“Almost every place has fish fry in Milwaukee,” Wiken said. “Ours is a little bit unique because everything we do is made from scratch. The breading is handmade, the coleslaw is handmade, our tarter sauce is handmade, our clam chowder is made in house. Everything is made from scratch. Our fish fry is hand breaded.”

Wiken said the restaurant is “busy all year long” on Fridays. However, during lent “they kick it up, depending on the week, another 25-30 percent.”

Another feature that adds to their success on Fridays is having a drive-thru window. So come roll with me through the drive-thru and let’s see what it’s looking like!